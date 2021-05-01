Jane Seymour shares pilates workout as fans claims she ‘looks 16’

Jane Seymour has wowed fans with an Instagram video showing off her pilates workout routine.

The 71 year old actress has always been a screen siren and the clip has fans and friends alike commenting that she “looks 16!” in the clip.

British-American star Jane gave a demonstration of how she uses her complex pilates machine.

She captioned the post: “Back in the gym after all my travels!

“Exercising using @Gyrotonic with @jeenymiller, working on abs and rotation in my hips/spine whilst doing weights for my arms.”

Click here to sign up to our free newsletters.