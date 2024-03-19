Stunning cherry blossom trees bloom early in Japan for spring

Cherry blossom trees were adorned with flowers in stunning footage captured in Kyoto, Japan, on Monday (18 March).

Residents enjoyed early blooms back in February due to the unseasonably warm temperatures normally felt in April.

Beautiful pink scenery in the city on the island of Honshu was filmed by @Tanukinomori_JP.

The Japan Meteorological Corporation predicted that the first blossoms in Kyoto would be on 23 March, three days sooner than usual, and peak bloom would be reached on 1 April.