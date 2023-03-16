Endangered green sea turtle rescued by fisherman in Japan

A fisherman helped rescue an endangered green sea turtle that was founded on a beach in Japan.

This video shows the local helping the seemingly weak four-year-old marine mammal that was covered in barnacles.

He found the creature on the sand in Okinawa.

WWF says green turtles are classified as endangered as they are threatened by overharvesting of their eggs, hunting of adults, being caught in fishing gear, and loss of nesting beach sites.

