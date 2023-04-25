Emily Ratajkowski reacts to pictures of her kissing Harry Styles in Japan

Emily Ratajkowski has described how she felt after photographs were published of her kissing Harry Styles in Japan.

In an interview with Vogue Spain for their May 2023 issue, the model spoke of how “bizarre” it was to “have certain experiences and then have the whole world know about them and comment on them.”

“Most of my life is focused on my son and my work. But I guess these issues don’t inspire the same flashy headlines,” Ms Ratajkowski said.

Click here to sign up for our newsletters.