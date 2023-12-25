Why KFC is a staple of Japanese Christmas dinners

Each country that celebrates Christmas has its own unique culinary traditions every year.

In Japan, KFC is the staple of festive dinners on December 25.

The tradition began in 1974 thanks to the global fast food chain’s extremely successful festive marketing campaign (“Kurisumasu ni wa Kentakkii”, or “Kentucky for Christmas”).

Diners will often book spaces in outlets weeks in advance to get their hands on the fried goods, and huge queues are seen outside the fast food restaurants on the day.