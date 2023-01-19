Japan divers come face-to-face with rare giant squid in mesmerising footage

Divers had an extremely up-close encounter with a rare giant squid off the coast of Japan.

Yosuke Tanaka and his wife Miki spotted the huge creature after just 30 minutes of swimming.

Footage from Yosuke’s underwater camera shows the squid - which can grow up to 13 metres long - floating in waters off the coast of Toyooka City in Hyogo Prefecture on 6 January.

“We swam together and took pictures. I was so happy that the squid was within my reach but... It was so big that I started to feel scared,” Miki said.

Sign up to our newsletters.