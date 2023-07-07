Japanese river turns fluorescent green overnight leaving locals baffled

A river in Ikoma, Japan, has shocked residents after turning fluorescent green overnight, with officials now investigating the incident.

The riverbank of the Tatsuta River was tested, where large quantities of sodium fluorescein are found. The substance is red in appearance, but turns green in water, and is one of the main components in bath salts.

“The Safety Data Sheet for Sodium Fluorescein states that there are no physical or chemical hazards or health hazards”, the city reassured locals.

It’s still not known how it got into the river or why.