Japanese scientists use squid tissue to invent new medical treatments

Scientists in Japan are using squid tissue to create new high-tech medical treatments using the natural abilities of the cells.

State-of-the-art artificial limbs are among the inventions made possible by the work underway at Hokkaido University in Sapporo.

The team are combining natural squid tissues with synthetic polymers to develop a “strong and versatile” hydrogel.

This hydrogel mimics many of the unique properties of biological tissues.

The strength of the gel can be seen in this video which demonstrates how it performs under pressure.

