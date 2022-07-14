An artists’ collective is selling ice cream shaped like the faces of billionaires with the tagline “Eat the Rich.”

Elon Musk and Jeff Bezos are just two of the popsicles available to buy, with the truck’s logo featuring the face of the Monopoly man.

The tasty treats are offered by the artist collective MSCHF and sold by food trucks in New York City and California.

However, the $10 (£8.45) price of the ice cream has led to ridicule from some who point out the irony of criticising the wealthy while charging a premium.

