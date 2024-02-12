Jennifer Aniston celebrates birthday with touching throwback video

Jennifer Aniston celebrated turning 55 with a touching throwback video shared on Instagram as she celebrated her birthday on Sunday, 11 February.

The Friends star shared clips and photos of herself through the years, with videos from her time on the hit sitcom spliced with footage of her recent years.

One clip shows her character Rachel Green celebrating her birthday in the Friends episode, ‘The One Where They All Turn Thirty’, which aired in 2001.

She soundtracked the nostalgic clip with a popular TikTok audio called “The Thing About Birthdays” from creator @eviewhy, who paraphrased the short story “Eleven” by Sandra Cisneros.