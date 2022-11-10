Jennifer Aniston 'not interested' in getting married again

Jennifer Aniston has addressed whether or not she will get married again in a new interview.

The Friends actress was married to Brad Pitt from 2003 to 2005, and to Justin Theroux from 2015 to 2018.

Speaking to Allure, Aniston declared that she’d “love a relationship” but marriage may not be on the cards.

“Never say never, but I don’t have any interest,” she added.

“I’d love a relationship... It would be wonderful to come home and fall into somebody’s arms and say, ‘That was a tough day.’”

