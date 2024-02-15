Jennifer Lopez on why she and Ben Affleck broke up in 2004

Jennifer Lopez has clarified why she and now-husband Ben Affleck actually called it quits back in 2004.

During an Apple Music interview with Zane Lowe on Wednesday, 14 February, the 54-year-old superstar told him all about their breakup 20 years ago.

“We didn’t break up right at that moment,” Lopez recalled of ending her engagement with the Gone Girl actor about 20 years ago. “It happened over the series of the next few months.”

“I knew in my heart that I wanted to be with him for the rest of my life — I knew that,” she continued. “But it didn’t feel like we were going to make it.”