Ben Affleck gets dressed in bathroom for wedding to Jennifer Lopez

Ben Affleck has provided a glimpse into his improvised changing room for his wedding to Jennifer Lopez - the chapel’s bathroom.

This video shows the actor in his suit after changing in the bathroom.

The couple, who first got engaged in 2002 and later called it off, got married at a drive-through chapel in Las Vegas, the singer announced on Sunday (17 July) in her newsletter On The JLo.

“Bennifer” rekindled their relationship in 2021.

“Love is beautiful. Love is kind... love is patient. Twenty years patient,” Lopez said.

