Independent TV
Showing now | Lifestyle
00:15
Ben Affleck gets dressed in bathroom for wedding to Jennifer Lopez
Ben Affleck has provided a glimpse into his improvised changing room for his wedding to Jennifer Lopez - the chapel’s bathroom.
This video shows the actor in his suit after changing in the bathroom.
The couple, who first got engaged in 2002 and later called it off, got married at a drive-through chapel in Las Vegas, the singer announced on Sunday (17 July) in her newsletter On The JLo.
“Bennifer” rekindled their relationship in 2021.
“Love is beautiful. Love is kind... love is patient. Twenty years patient,” Lopez said.
Click here to sign up for our newsletters.
Up next
00:26
Jennifer Lopez shows off wedding dress for marriage to Ben Affleck
01:33
Ryan Reynolds sends touching message to fan after open-heart surgery
00:54
Students launch rocket 16,000ft into air in bid to reach space with reusable rocket
00:40
Top Gun star Tom Cruise makes surprise appearance at Royal International Air Tattoo
01:33
UK heatwave: Warning over ferocious temperatures set to soar
03:04
Boris, Putin and 'socialism': Five key moments from second Tory candidate debate
00:48
‘It’s socialism’: Sunak attacks Truss’ ‘something for nothing’ economic plans
02:37
Tory leadership candidates set out why they should become prime minister
01:12
Boris Johnson’s Partygate account ‘more fictional than reality’, says Tom Tugendhat
02:15
Wildfires spread through Europe as record-breaking heatwave temperatures reach 40C
01:01
When and where can I watch the next Tory leadership debate?
01:01
Joe Biden fist-bumps Saudi crown prince after vowing to make him ‘a pariah’ in 2019
02:21
France firemen battle raging wildfires amid soaring heatwave
00:43
Boris Johnson gives a thumbs up inside Typhoon aircraft
01:55
Uvalde school shooting report finds police did not prioritise saving lives
01:27
Dinosaur footprints fossils discovered in China
00:48
Aircraft towed away after ‘intoxicated’ pilot lands on busy Missouri highway
00:25
Ron DeSantis explains why Florida banned ‘woke’ math textbooks
01:01
Joe Biden fist-bumps Saudi crown prince after vowing to make him ‘a pariah’ in 2019
00:32
Iowa town’s library closes after staff quit amid complaints over display of LGBTQ books
11:51
Non-doms, ghost-doms and tax loopholes of the elite | Behind The Headlines
09:03
The fight for LGBT+ rights in Poland | Behind The Headlines
13:07
The war in Ukraine | Behind The Headlines
11:44
Will Partygate be the end of Boris Johnson? | Behind The Headlines
08:25
Supreme Court’s decision on abortion rights reveals America’s division | On The Ground
13:26
Documentary: The true horror of Russia’s war in Ukraine | On The Ground
09:29
Lebanon’s ‘orchestrated’ financial crisis bringing poverty to the middle classes | On The Ground
05:47
The civilians defending Ukraine | On The Ground
01:49
John McEnroe opens up about how pressures of tennis affected his mental health
00:21
Open Championship: Paul Lawrie is first to swing on day one of competition
01:19
Jailed tennis star Boris Becker works as a 'sport science teacher' in prison
01:22
Chelsea sign Raheem Sterling from Manchester City on five-year deal
01:08
Euro 2022: England will be “ruthless” in front of any opposition, says Chloe Kelly
00:55
Man United need to ‘improve in everything’ under Erik ten Hag, says Raphael Varane
00:30
Jake Paul and Hasim Rahman Jr involved in heated face-off ahead of boxing match
00:35
Mo Farah: 'All I ever wanted as a kid was to have my parents'
00:31
Field fire scorches ground close to war memorial in Kent amid UK heatwave
01:17
Car engulfed in flames and smoke driving through Portugal wildfire in apocalyptic scene
01:18
How to keep your pets cool in a heatwave
01:02
Animals enjoy ice lollies to keep cool at Madrid zoo
00:42
Liverpool forward Mohamed Salah signs new long-term contract
00:41
‘We’ve got a high quality manager here’ says Nick Pope after signing to Newcastle United
00:28
Aston Villa goalkeeper allegedly assaulted during pitch invasion after Manchester city win
01:05
Manchester City stage remarkable comeback to clinch Premier League title
03:41
Actor Armie Hammer's unusual job of selling timeshares
00:59
Love Island contestants worried they won’t ‘pass’ movie night after Casa Amor misdeeds
01:46
Constance Wu says she attempted suicide following backlash over tweets
01:40
The Gray Man directors discuss pairing of Ryan Gosling and Chris Evans
01:57
Love Island: Jacques offered welfare support by former rugby club after exit
01:23
Russell T Davies attacks Tory plans to privatise Channel 4 in awards speech
01:43
Resident Evil trailer: Lance Reddick stars as Albert Wesker in new Netflix series
00:35
Nancy Cartwright, voice of Bart Simpson, surprises Stormzy in brilliant clip
10:29
Black Bird and Resident Evil | Binge or Bin
02:28
The Lazarus Project is 'actually very well written'
10:30
The Lazarus Project and The Terminal List | Binge or Bin
10:02
For All Mankind and Love Island | Binge or Bin
06:55
Music Box Session #66: Quarry
09:24
Music Box Session #65: Santino Le Saint
09:18
Music Box Session #64: Jake Whiskin
09:18
Music Box Session #64: Jake Whiskin
49:30
Rebecca Humphries on emotional abuse, toxic love and her night out with a disappearing softboi
00:57
Rebecca Humphries gives her definition of gaslighting
01:35
Rebecca Humphries says narcissism feeds toxic behaviour in relationships
31:45
Dr Hazel Wallace busts myths around the clitoris, female masturbation, and the ‘orgasm gap’
01:24
Tips on how to get the most from Amazon’s Prime Day | IndyBest
06:15
Why get a Chromebook and which one is right for you? | IndyBest Reviews
04:29
Tinted moisturisers: What is it and how to choose the best one | IndyBest Reviews
04:15
How to choose the right air fryer for you | IndyBest Reviews
04:16
How to choose the right electric toothbrush for you | IndyBest Reviews
05:17
How to choose a cordless vacuum cleaner: From Samsung to Shark | IndyBest Reviews
01:40
Black Friday 2021: How to get the best deals this year | IndyBest Guide
04:51
Which Nintendo Switch is right for you? | IndyBest Reviews
02:08
Sir George Iacobescu, chairman of the Canary Wharf Group on the investment into the historic region of AlUla
02:00
Oliver Ripley of sustainable hotel group Habitas talks about how AlUla challenged his preconceptions of Saudi Arabia
02:10
Thomas Kaplan of wild cat conservation charity Panthera on the mission to save the Arabian Leopard
01:51
Gérard Mestrallet on the challenges of bringing infrastructure to the region of AlUla
02:07
Sir George Iacobescu, chairman of the Canary Wharf Group on the investment into the historic region of AlUla
02:00
Oliver Ripley of sustainable hotel group Habitas talks about how AlUla challenged his preconceptions of Saudi Arabia
02:09
Thomas Kaplan of wild cat conservation charity Panthera on the mission to save the Arabian Leopard
01:00:15
How AlUla’s sustainability plan will stand the test of time - webinar
01:37
A rare road trip through Saudi Arabia’s landscape
01:01
Why mangroves are indispensable to Saudi Arabia’s future
01:09
Saudi Green Initiative London Summit: Highlights from a day of climate talks
01:00
Artist describes using recycled materials for exhibitions
01:14
Seizing moment 'fundamental' to finding nature-based solutions to carbon capture, says conservationist
01:44
Saudi Arabia’s environment will be ‘totally different’ in future, says wildlife leader
00:54
Saudi leaders are embracing ‘unappreciated’ ways of facing climate crisis, says researcher
00:44
Saudi Green Initiative is 'new frontier' for innovation, says developer
00:00
Watch in full: Day one of the Saudi Green Initiative Forum
00:50
Goal for Saudi Arabia to become ‘pioneers’ in clean energy, says minister
01:14
Saudi Arabia wants to be ‘held accountable’ for climate promises, says energy minister
02:28
Neom CEO says team working 'day and night' to create sustainable city
01:06
AlUla heritage developer says there is ‘no competition’ between nature and economy
01:14
Saudi Arabia plans to achieve net-zero emissions by 2060
01:26
Saudi's sustainability plan is not a 'shot in the dark', says energy minister
00:50
Talent pool behind Saudi energy ministry is ‘remarkable’, says energy forum CEO
02:07
Sustainability is a 'guiding principle', says Al Soudah development CEO
01:00
Change ‘does not scare’ young people in Saudi Arabia, says policy officer
01:35
Sustainability musician AY Yong performs Creep Creep at the Saudi Green Initiative
02:25
The way Saudi Arabia is 'moving on' is 'extraordinary', says photographer David Chancellor
00:42
Red Sea project will be a ‘top destination’ for divers, says content creator
00:58
Online tree planting service highlighted at Saudi Green Initiative conference
00:39
Saudi research associate says climate action is being taken seriously ‘at governing level’
01:16
Senior policy analyst says Saudi energy ministry ‘values diversity’
00:00
Watch in full: World leaders attend the Middle East Green Initiative in Riyadh
00:51
Saudi Crown Prince says Kingdom is entering a ‘green era’
01:24
Paris climate agreement not enough to steady temperature rise, says John Kerry
01:21