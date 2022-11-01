Woman rents husband out to do other people’s DIY jobs for £40 per hour

A woman who decided to rent out her husband to others to help with odd DIY jobs says business is booming - and that he’s fully booked for weeks.

Laura Young, 38, got the idea from a podcast that explained how a man was making a living putting together flatpack furniture for other people.

She advertised on Facebook and the Nextdoor app, boasting of husband James’s general DIY, painting, decorating, tiling and carpet laying skills, in June.

He now works six days a week from 9am to 8pm, charging £40 per hour or £250 a day.

