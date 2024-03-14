Joe Wicks shares how to get ‘picky’ children to eat vegetables

Joe Wicks has revealed how he gets "picky" children to be more adventurous with their food.

Speaking on The One Show on Tuesday, 12 March, the fitness expert and author said that his daughter had struggled with certain foods but he tackled it by "being consistent."

Wicks told Jermaine Jenas that bringing children into the kitchen, for example by doing the shopping list or cooking a recipe together, will encourage youngsters to be more curious.

Ultimately, it's about "offering multiple things multiple times," he added.