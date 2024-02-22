Johnny Vegas explains why he needs eight alarms to get out of bed each morning

Johnny Vegas has explained why he sets eight alarms to get out of bed in the morning.

The actor and comedian told BBC Breakfast that waking up slowly helps him process what is “achievable” each day.

“I’ve developed a slow process of not waking up in a panic,” he told presenters Charlie Stayt and Naga Munchetty on Thursday 22 February.

“You eventually get out of bed and go ‘First things first, what is achievable today?’ rather than hiding behind setting yourself a massive task.”