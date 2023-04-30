JoJo Siwa pays tribute to ‘perfect’ puppy who died two months after getting him

JoJo Siwa has tragically revealed that the puppy she bought just two months ago has died.

"Thank you for bringing light to my life when it was dark tooie boy. See you one day. rest in peace my lil sweet boy", she wrote on TikTok alongside a clip of the pair dancing together.

Tooie (also known as O2), was reportedly in an 'unpreventable accident', and fans have rushed to show their support to the dancer.

