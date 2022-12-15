Jonnie Irwin has candidly revealed his plans to provide for his children following his terminal cancer diagnosis.

The A Place In The Sun host recently shared that his lung cancer had spread to his brain. He told the BBC’s Morning Live on Thursday, 15 December, how is planning for the future of his young sons Rex, Rafa, and Cormac.

“I wanted to try and get in a position to get my family into a mortgage-free situation and so I sold my buy-to-lets and then started looking around my savings,” Irwin said.

