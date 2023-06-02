William and Kate greeted by Jordan royals as they arrive for crown prince’s wedding

The Prince and Princess of Wales made a surprise visit to Jordan this week to attend the wedding of the country’s crown prince and his Saudi Arabian bride.

William and Kate flew to Amman for the open-air ceremony attended by around 140 guests.

Crown Prince Hussein, 28, married his bride Rajwa Alseif, 29, on Thursday 1 June.

Upon arrival at the ceremony, the British royals were greeted by King Abdullah II and Queen Rania of Jordan.

The pair have ties with the Arab nation, with Kate’s parents living in Amman in the 1980s.