Inside Judy Garland’s custom-built home on market for $11.49m

Judy Garland's custom-built home in Los Angeles is being listed for $11.49m.

The Bel Air property, built in 1938 just before she starred in The Wizard of Oz, is a 2.6-acre estate located at 1231 Stone Canyon Road.

At just 16 years old, Garland commissioned architect Wallace Neff to create the house where she lived with her mother, grandmother, and one of her sisters.

Surrounded by a neat lawn, the home features a gated driveway, wrought-iron banisters, and original features such as hardwood floors and crown moldings.