Olivia Munn has shared a message of support for the Princess of Wales following her cancer diagnosis - as both begin their respective treatments.

The actor revealed just days ago that she was battling breast cancer, and had undergone a double mastectomy.

It’s not known what cancer Kate has, however, it was discovered following major abdominal surgery in January.

“Thank you for showing what it’s like to fight with grace and determination for yourself and for your family”, Munn wrote to the Princess on Instagram.