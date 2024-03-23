Why Princess of Wales’ cancer news was released before Easter

The Princess of Wales has shared with the world that she is currently undergoing treatment for cancer, but the timing of the announcement had purpose behind it.

It’s thought that both Prince William and Kate wanted to be able to tell their three children “appropriately” and allow them to process it.

By waiting until they had broken up for the Easter holidays to make it public, George, Louis, and Charlotte wouldn’t be getting unnecessary attention at school.

Kate thanked well-wishers in the video, and will now have a “preventative” round of chemotherapy.