Public reacts to news of Princess of Wales’ cancer treatment

The public are expressing their well wishes for the Princess of Wales, following the news of her cancer diagnosis.

Princess Kate put out a video message, ending weeks of speculation, confirming that she had privately been battling cancer, following major abdominal surgery in January.

She will now undergo a course of “preventative” chemotherapy.

Public figures, including British prime minister, Rishi Sunak, have sent messages of positivity, as the family say they will now deal with it “privately” following the “shock” news.