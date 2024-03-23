US royal commentator breaks down discussing Kate cancer diagnosis

US-based royal commentator, Kinsey Schofield, broke down in tears as she discussed the Princess of Wales’ cancer diagnosis in a new interview.

Schofield appeared on TalkTV where she expressed her frustration for the speculation around Kate’s condition during recent weeks.

“I’m mad at the Kim Kardashians making fun of the situation ... I’m mad at the John Olivers, I’m mad at the Stephen Colberts, and I’m mad that this person became a punchline”, she sobbed.

“She was going through something so serious and horrible behind the scenes.”