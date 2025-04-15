Independent TV
Lifestyle
02:18
Princess of Wales celebrates ‘spiritual’ connection to nature on trip to Lake District
The Princess of Wales celebrates her “spiritual” connection to nature in a new video, filmed during a trip to the Lake District.
Princess Kate speaks of her relationship with nature, saying the outdoors has been “a place to balance” in “a very busy world”.
Catherine shared the video as she promotes the Scouts in her role as joint president and continues her return to work following her cancer treatment.
In the video, posted on social media on Monday evening (14 April), the princess said: “I find it a very spiritual and very intense emotional reconnection I suppose.”
