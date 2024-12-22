Princess of Wales reveals greatest Christmas gift to receive in poignant new message

The Princess of Wales has revealed what Christmas means to her in a poignant message.

Princess Catherine has provided a special voiceover, promoting her special Royal Carols: Together at Christmas service, which airs on ITV on Christmas Eve at 7.30pm.

Kate reveals Christmas is one of her “favourite times of the year” as she speaks of her love for mince pies, tinsel and presents, but in a deeper reflection, the Princess speaks about how important it is to “slow down and reflect”.

In a new advert released on Sunday (22 December) Catherine, who was diagnosed with cancer earlier this year, poignantly says: “It is love which is the greatest gift we can receive. Not just at Christmas, but everyday of our lives.”