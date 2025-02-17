The Princess of Wales shared hand-drawn portraits by her children Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis on Monday (17 February) for her Shaping Us campaign.

The royal family members completed an exercise from the campaign aimed at fostering a “moment of connection” and increasing awareness of social and emotional skills.

It is not clear which portraits were drawn by whom, nor the identity of the sitters.

One image is in red, another with the colours blue and green, a third is a black and white charcoal drawing and the fourth is an ink-like image of a woman or girl.