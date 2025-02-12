Princess of Wales discusses importance of mother and baby units in prison

The Princess of Wales stressed the importance of mothers wellbeing as she met inmates at a mother and baby unit in Cheshire.

Kate visited the unit, which is one of three in the North of England providing inmates with support from trained staff and early years practitioners in a separate living area.

During her visit on Tuesday (11 February), Catherine highlighted the importance of stable, nurturing relationships in early childhood development.

This marked Kate’s fifth public engagement in just over two weeks since returning to official duties after cancer treatment.