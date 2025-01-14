The Princess of Wales gave a special message of support to a woman whose life has been turned upside down by cancer.

Kate, who herself underwent cancer treatment at the hospital, returned to visit cancer patients on Tuesday (14 January).

There, she met with Tina Adamou, whose 19-year-old daughter is currently in intensive care.

As Ms Adamou broke down in tears, the princess put her arm around her, before reassuring her that her daughter is in the best possible place.

Kate said: “It will get better. There is light at the end of the tunnel.”