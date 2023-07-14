Adorable moment young boy meets Kate Middleton at Wimbledon

The Princess of Wales and a young fan had an adorable meeting while attending an outing at Wimbledon.

The cute moment shows three-year-old Marcelito Avèvalo greeting Kate, saying “Hi princess” and waving at her.

She heard the young boy and stopped to talk to him and his mother, asking his name and going on to add: “Have you had a fun day?”

The young boy was attending Wimbledon with his parents when they happened upon the Princess of Wales at the daycare facility.

Marcelito’s mother, a former tennis coach, was picking him up from the facility when they saw Kate.