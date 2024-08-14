Katie Price reveals latest cosmetic treatment prior to airport arrest

Katie Price starred in a video for a dental clinic showing work she had done to her teeth before being detained at Heathrow Airport.

The former glamour model featured in footage for a clinic in Turkey before she appeared remotely at a hearing in a specialist bankruptcy court at the Rolls Building last Friday, hours after being detained.

She must attend a further hearing in relation to her bankruptcies later in August with “no ifs or buts”, a judge has said.

Deputy Insolvency and Companies Court Judge Daniel Schaffer said: “You have to attend that date, no ifs or buts, no going abroad, no holidays.”

Ms Price confirmed that she understood that she must attend and later added: “I will move my diary for it.”