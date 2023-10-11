Keanu Reeves plays catch with young fan before performing with band Dogstar

Keanu Reeves played catch with a young boy ahead of a concert with his band Dogstar in Houston, Texas.

The 59-year-old star took some time to make a young boy’s day before performing at House of Blues last month.

As he greeted fans outside the venue, a local woman named Annette Cruz, her nine-year-old grandson Elijah and his 11-year-old brother Caleb were waiting on the street.

In a wholesome moment, Reeves agreed to play catch with Elijah after he requested a game.

“When I got his signature and my brother got his signature, I asked him if he could play catch with me,” the child recalled, speaking to KHOU 11.