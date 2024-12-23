Why the Kia EV3 is everyone’s favourite new electric vehicle

Steve Fowler takes the new Kia EV3 for a spin in Los Angeles to find out why it's everyone's favourite new electric vehicle.

Kia have steamed ahead of the bigger manufacturers with their EV offerings and in the EV3, Steve finds that the Korean manufacturer is cementing that reputation. It takes much of what we found impressive with the EV9 and the EV6 and packaged it all up in a family-friendly hatchback that starts at a mightily impressive £32,995.

