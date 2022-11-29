Kim Kardashian has said that she is "shaken" and "re-evaluating" her relationship with Balenciaga after the fashion house's controversial new campaign.

The brand released advertisements, which have since been removed from all platforms, featuring children holding teddy bears dressed in bondage attire and an image of Supreme Court documents related to a child pornography case. It has since apologised for the campaign.

The reality star, 42, has previously been a brand ambassador for Balenciaga.

"As a mother of four, I have been shaken by the disturbing images," Kardashian wrote on Twitter.

