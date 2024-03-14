Kim Kardashian and Bianca Censori were spotted together for the first time as they stood next to each other at Kanye West’s Vultures Listening Party on Tuesday, 12 March.

The reality star, 43, was married to the rapper from 2014 to 2022, while the architect and model, 29, has been in a relationship with him since 2022 when the pair were said to have secretly wed.

Censori, wearing a pink top, filmed the performance on her phone with Kardashian standing nest to her.

Kardashian and West’s children Chicago, six, and Psalm, four, were also in attendance.