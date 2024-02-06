Independent TV
Showing now | Lifestyle
00:45
Kim Kardashian shares glimpse inside Stormi and Aire’s fairground birthday party
Kim Kardashian shared a glimpse inside her niece Stormi and nephew Aire’s joint birthday party complete with fairground rides.
Footage posted to the 43-year-old reality TV star’s Instagram stories showed a mascot of Stormi, whose parents are Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott, dancing to her father’s song Goosebumps.
Other clips showed a fairground ride spinning, and Kardashian also posted photographs of food on offer at the bash - candy floss in the shape of clouds and lightning bolts, referencing the youngsters’ meteorology-inspired names.
Up next
08:19
The NHS nurse fighting to be heard | On The Ground
11:18
Baftas 2024: Best British film nominees you need to watch
15:04
Kody ‘Big Mo’ Mommaerts on life as ringmaster
03:35
A look back through Lewis Hamilton’s F1 career at Mercedes
08:19
The NHS nurse fighting to be heard | On The Ground
05:45
The temple at the heart of Narendra Modi’s re-election bid
05:34
Delhi’s worsening air pollution leaves sufferers across the city
05:53
The true cost of disposable vapes | On the Ground
08:49
Kirstie Allsopp gives her tips for selling your home
06:38
How to avoid fast fashion this Christmas | You Ask The Questions
03:39
How do you get the best deal on Black Friday?
06:50
Has Rishi Sunak’s reshuffle changed the fate of his government?
06:27
When will the Cost of Living Crisis end?
07:23
How airlines greenwash the skies
06:35
Is it time to panic over AI? | Behind The Headlines
12:18
My personal struggle amid the global fight for abortion rights
07:30
Why are UK councils going bankrupt?
03:34
What causes the winter flu and how does it differ from other types?
03:18
How does the Iowa Caucus pick the next US president? | Decomplicated
03:21
Everything you need to know about the bedbug invasion | Decomplicated
11:18
Baftas 2024: Best British film nominees you need to watch
14:19
Joel Edgerton: ‘I hope streaming doesn’t spell the end of cinema’
17:13
What TV and film to watch in 2024
10:32
The ultimate guide to the best Christmas film and TV | Binge Watch
03:11
Watch Gia Ford perform her brand new single ‘Poolside’ on Music Box
04:08
Gia Ford performs ‘Falling in Love Again’
03:04
Dylan John Thomas performs ‘Wake Up Ma’ on Music Box
02:44
Watch Dylan John Thomas perform his single ‘Fever’ on Music Box
18:59
Love Lives: Best moments from 2023
01:37
Tom Grennan: ‘I was an egotistical 21-year-old’
33:36
Tom Grennan: ‘I need to live like an athlete so I can perform’
01:10
Emma Forrest on the unseen romantic damage caused by Trump
08:18
Find your perfect seasonal city break
07:35
Discover the diverse appeals of Fuerteventura
11:36
Sunny holiday escapes no matter the time of year | Travel Smart
07:22
History and hiking to Antalya’s must-visit locations
00:38
Driver clings onto car as thief steals vehicle at petrol station
00:48
Humza Yousaf says he ‘didn’t move for 24 hours’ during ‘breakdown’
01:02
King helped me with my cancer diagnosis, says former royal secretary
01:12
Sunak defends £1000 bet with Piers Morgan over Rwanda policy
04:09
Bottas says he is as surprised as anyone by Hamilton joining Ferrari
01:28
Tyson Fury gives Oleksandr Usyk fight update as boxer shows off injury
00:41
Neil Warnock admits he’s ‘tired of travel’ on arrival at Aberdeen
00:45
Fans boo David Beckham and Lionel Messi at friendly in Hong Kong
00:51
Toppled tree falls on roof of California house as state battles floods
00:39
‘Naked’ campaigner accompanied to Home Office meeting by Zac Goldsmith
00:48
Greta Thunberg protests at museum event hours after court appearance
00:41
Greta Thunberg speaks outside court after first day of trial
00:35
Liam Payne breaks down in tears while recording second album
00:26
Watch: The Simpsons predicted Apple Vision Pro hype eight years ago
00:26
Taylor Swift fan spot Joe Alwyn album link in resurfaced interview
00:37
Tracy Chapman performs live for first time in nine years at Grammys
04:23
Ebony Rainford-Brent MBE on the imposter syndrome epidemic
04:26
Finance coach Ellie Austin-Williams on the psychology of money
04:34
STEM campaigner Dr Anne-Marie Imafidon MBE on workplace bias
01:01
Ebony Rainford-Brent MBE on how to tackle imposter syndrome
00:30
Join the marathon journeys of the 2023 Rise Up Runners
00:53
‘It’s so important to reflect on how you’re feeling’
00:57
‘Running helps me manage stress, have headspace and time out’
00:50
‘Marathon training is hard, but life is hard’
01:16
Saudi government doesn’t ‘pay lip service’ on climate action
00:36
SGI ‘seems like a nest of harmony’, journalist says
00:48
SGI ambitions are ‘extremely high’, says Saudi climate envoy
01:08
Saudi Green Initiative aims to ‘not just preserve, but create’
01:51
Gérard Mestrallet on the challenges of bringing infrastructure to the region of AlUla
02:07
Sir George Iacobescu, chairman of the Canary Wharf Group on the investment into the historic region of AlUla
02:00
Oliver Ripley of sustainable hotel group Habitas talks about how AlUla challenged his preconceptions of Saudi Arabia
02:09