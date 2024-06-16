Kensington Palace post behind-the-scenes preparations for the King’s birthday

Kensington Palace has shared a behind-the-scenes look at preparations for the Trooping the Colour - including the three children of the Prince and Princess of Wales practicing their waves.

An excitable Prince Louis is seen skipping down the palace steps, while Prince George and Princess Charlotte appear more calm.

The trio joined their mother in what was her first public appearance since announcing to the world that she was undergoing treatment for cancer in March.

While chemotherapy is reportedly ongoing, she decided to attend today’s celebrations (15 June), marking the King’s birthday.