Independent TV
Showing now | Lifestyle
00:40
How to make a coronation cake in an air fryer
A TikToker has created a twist on a classic cake to celebrate the upcoming coronation.
Hari Beavis, who regularly posts recipes on her social media platforms, used a Lakeland air fryer to make a Victoria sponge.
Using a recipe featuring quintissential ingredients for the sandwich cake, Beavis whipped it up in no time.
To give the cake a twist for the coronation, Beavis decorated the top using cream and fruit to resemble a Union Jack.
Click here to sign up for our newsletters.
Up next
07:56
The town torn apart by books | On The Ground
02:05
Four things we’ve learnt in Harry’s trial with The Sun’s publishers
03:18
When is the King’s coronation and what should we expect?
08:07
UK rapper Avelino showcases critically-acclaimed debut in Music Box
07:56
The town torn apart by books | On The Ground
07:31
The fight above Ukraine’s frontline | On The Ground
05:33
Donald Trump arrested | On The Ground
05:31
Hopes and fears on the island facing climate change | On The Ground
07:25
Why are Junior Doctors striking? | You Ask The Questions
11:26
What help is available for the cost of living crisis?
06:17
Who will win The Masters? | You Ask The Questions
06:36
How bad is TikTok? | You Ask The Questions
06:35
Is it time to panic over AI? | Behind The Headlines
12:18
My personal struggle amid the global fight for abortion rights
11:50
Non-doms, ghost-doms and tax loopholes of the elite
09:03
The fight for LGBT+ rights in Poland
04:54
What is the Good Friday Agreement? | Decomplicated
07:30
What is renewable energy? | Decomplicated
04:01
What is the World Cup? | Decomplicated
03:51
What is Black History Month? | Decomplicated
13:28
Oscars 2023 Special | Binge or Bin
02:47
Oscars 2023: Who should win Best Actor and Actress?
01:33
Oscars 2023: Who should win Best Director?
02:18
Oscars 2023: Which film should win Best Picture?
08:07
UK rapper Avelino showcases critically-acclaimed debut in Music Box
09:10
Indie duo Dolores Forever star in Music Box episode 72
10:28
Billie Marten performs songs from new album Drop Cherries in Music Box
11:15
Che Lingo performs tracks from his new album ‘Coming Up For Air’
14:26
These are Millennial Love’s best moments from 2022
32:48
Author Louise O’Neill on redefining boundaries in a post-Me Too world
01:24
Amber Heard was vilified for not being the ‘perfect victim’
26:50
Jodi Picoult and Jennifer Finney Boylan on a toxic political debate
01:12
‘Not my King’: Anti-monarchy group protests Charles’s Liverpool visit
01:11
Texas woman’s harrowing testimony sends message to Ted Cruz
00:33
Moment police officer struck in hit-and-run while helping motorist
01:21
Zelensky pays tribute to victims of Chernobyl on 37th anniversary
00:32
Chelsea: Lampard offers classic response as he hits back at reporter
00:19
Rob McElhenney calls Bale out of retirement after Wrexham promotion
01:49
Arteta: Arsenal should relish ‘incredible opportunity’ at Man City
00:55
Tottenham to refund fans after diabolical Newcastle match
00:26
Hundreds of XR protesters bang drums as they descend on Home Office
00:32
Dolphins seen riding the waves alongside surfers on Sydney beach
00:27
Satellite imagery shows rare total solar eclipse over Oceania
00:48
Moment ship deliberately sunk to create artificial reef
00:29
AI-generated pizza advert looks just like the real thing
00:45
Peter Martin: Emmerdale and The Royle Family actor dies aged 82
01:11
Black Mirror: Netflix releases season six trailer starring Aaron Paul
00:53
King laughs with Rylan and Hannah Waddingham at Eurovision set launch
00:30
Join the marathon journeys of the 2023 Rise Up Runners
00:53
‘It’s so important to reflect on how you’re feeling’
00:57
‘Running helps me manage stress, have headspace and time out’
00:50
‘Marathon training is hard, but life is hard’
01:16
Saudi government doesn’t ‘pay lip service’ on climate action
00:36
SGI ‘seems like a nest of harmony’, journalist says
00:48
SGI ambitions are ‘extremely high’, says Saudi climate envoy
01:08
Saudi Green Initiative aims to ‘not just preserve, but create’
01:51
Gérard Mestrallet on the challenges of bringing infrastructure to the region of AlUla
02:07
Sir George Iacobescu, chairman of the Canary Wharf Group on the investment into the historic region of AlUla
02:00
Oliver Ripley of sustainable hotel group Habitas talks about how AlUla challenged his preconceptions of Saudi Arabia
02:09