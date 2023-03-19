How the royal grandchildren will play a part in King Charles’ coronation

Princess Charlotte, Prince George, and Prince Louis are expected to play a part in their grandfather King Charles III's coronation later this year.

The young royals are likely to join their parents, the Prince and Princess of Wales, in a carriage behind the monarch and the Queen Consort as the group travels to Westminster Abbey on 6 May.

According to reports, the children will join the Princess Royal as well as the Duke and Duchess of Edinburgh in the procession.

