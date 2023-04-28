Royal Navy conducts final drill rehearsals ahead of King’s coronation

Royal Navy sailors have been making final drill rehearsals with the Royal Marines Band Plymouth at HMS Excellent on Whale Island, Portsmouth, Hampshire, as they prepare for King Charles III’s coronation.

The sailors have spoken of their pride at taking part in the celebrations with the guard of honour.

More than 900 naval personnel will march in London on 6 May.

Sixty sailors will take part in the tri-service guard of honour.

