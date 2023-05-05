‘Are you tired?’: Kate greets crowds waiting for coronation outside Buckingham Palace

The Prince and Princess of Wales chatted with royal fans on the Mall on Friday, 5 May, ahead of King Charles III's coronation.

"It's long hours for everybody isn't it," Princess Kate said on a walkabout.

The King also spoke with well-wishers who lined the road near Buckingham Palace, chatting with fans who told him that they had lined the Mall for his mother Queen Elizabeth II's coronation 70 years ago.

Almost the entire UK royal family will attend the coronation, apart from the Duchess of Sussex and the Duchess of York, on Saturday.

