King Charles trips on fake grass at cemetery during visit to Kenya

King Charles III tripped on a roll of artificial grass during his visit to Kenya with Queen Camilla.

The royal couple were being guided through the Commonwealth War Graves Commission cemetery in Nairobi on Wednesday morning (1 November), when he nearly took a tumble.

Footage shows the King briefly losing his footing as Camilla reaches out to grab him.

Charles quickly recovered and smoothly put his sunglasses on to continue the walk.

The King and Queen took part in an act of remembrance alongside British and Kenyan troops during their visit to the ceremony.