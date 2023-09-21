King Charles spoke about Queen Elizabeth II’s ties to France as attended his first state banquet in the country as monarch on Wednesday, 20 September.

His Majesty recalled the “firm friendship” between the nations as he and Queen Camilla were guests of honour at a black tie dinner hosted by Emmanuel Macron in the Palace of Versailles.

Speaking of his mother’s first official visit to France in 1948, King Charles recalled how she danced to Edith Piaf.

“I suspect it may have left an indelible impression on me, even six months before I was born – La Vie En Rose is one of my favourite songs to this day,” he added.