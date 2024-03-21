King Charles is ‘doing very well,’ Queen says on Northern Ireland visit

King Charles III is “doing very well”, the Queen has said.

Camilla was handed a get well card for her husband, who is undergoing treatment for cancer, during a visit in Belfast on Thursday 21 March.

Northern Ireland’s first minister Michelle O’Neill sent her regards to Charles as she shook hands with Camilla at an event in Hillsborough Castle.

The Queen is undertaking a number of engagements in Northern Ireland after arriving at the region’s royal residence on Wednesday night.

During the event at the castle, Camilla marked World Poetry Day by watching spoken-word performances and met authors, actors and performers.