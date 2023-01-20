King Charles tours Kellogg's HQ to mark brand's 100th anniversary

King Charles III visited the Kellogg’s Manchester site - the biggest Corn Flakes factory in the world - to unveil a plaque mark a century since the brand introduced its cereal to the UK.

Though the company celebrated the 100th anniversary in 2022, the ceremony was held on Friday (20 January), where the monarch joked that he was a year late.

The King unveiled a plaque marking his visit and toured the plant’s culinary centre, where he viewed cooking demonstrations and saw the various cereals on offer.

