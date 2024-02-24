Watch King Charles laughing as he opens cards from public

King Charles III was left tickled pink by a well-wisher’s card showing a disgruntled dog recovering from medical treatment and telling him “at least you don’t have to wear a cone!”

He has been pictured looking through some of the 7,000 messages of support Buckingham Palace’s correspondence team has received from around the world since his cancer diagnosis.

Many shared their own experiences of cancer or offered their good wishes and advice for a speedy recovery, with one telling the King: “Chin up, chest out, remain positive and don’t let it get you down.”