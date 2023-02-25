Giant 12-foot-long king cobra emerges in family’s living room while they watch TV

A couple in Thailand were left shocked when a massive king cobra emerged in their living room while they were watching TV.

The 12-foot-long snake emerged from a cardboard box in the corner of Prachit Thongdonpho's living room in Nakhon Si Thammarat, as he scrambled to call wildlife handlers.

It's thought the snake was released back into the wild around 15 miles away.

"The snake was as thick as my calf", said wife, Sopha. "It was so big it could have eaten a cow."

