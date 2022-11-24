Stubborn fox refuses to leave woman’s home after trashing kitchen

A fox refused to move from a mother's kitchen after it snuck in during the early hours before causing havoc in the house.

Emma Slade, 39, left a door open at her home in Essex after she let her dog in during the night.

The next morning, the mum-of-of three woke up to find rubbish strewn over the kitchen.

Slade was ready to blame her pet until she saw the fox was calmly curled up on a counter top.

"I was quite scared at first, but it didn't even flinch or want to move at all," she said.

