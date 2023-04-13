Couple transform decades-old kitchen for less than £300

A couple have transformed their decades-old kitchen by spending less than £300.

Amy Reynolds and her husband, Sam, bought their four-bedroom, two-bathroom dream country home in November 2020.

They were eager to turn the space into their forever family home for their one-year-old s, but it needed a serious revamp and the pair had a tight budget.

Amy and Sam previously renovated their first home, and using knowledge gained from that project and £240 they turned a once dated kitchen into a sophisticated setting in less than 10 days.

