Cheshire kitten of 'neither sex' a veterinary first

A cat brought to an animal shelter in Cheshire has left quite the impression after vets found it was neither male nor female.

This video shows the kitten, called hope, playing at Cats Protection rescue centre in Warrington.

Vets said they have seen rare hermaphrodite cats before, which have both male and female sex organs.

However, Hope has no sex organs at all, either externally or internally, making its arrival quite the novelty for the shelter.

